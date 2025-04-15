ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Up 276.2% in March

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 276.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

