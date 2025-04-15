Contrasting FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and FirstEnergy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.11 million 0.45 -$65.83 million ($3.78) -0.54 FirstEnergy $13.47 billion 1.76 $1.10 billion $1.70 24.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48% FirstEnergy 6.64% 11.38% 2.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 FirstEnergy 1 8 5 0 2.29

FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Spruce Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.