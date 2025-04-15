Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,306,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 354,086 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 647,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 641,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 568,744 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,678,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

