Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTMX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

