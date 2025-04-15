Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 400.0% increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 73.65 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.51).

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costain Group will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

