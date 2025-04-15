CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 185.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,678,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $465,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,758,000 after buying an additional 133,876 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in CoStar Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,810,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.54.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.23 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

