Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.00. Coty shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1,069,495 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Coty Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.