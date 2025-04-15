Covestor Ltd Has $51,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.0 %

JCI stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.