Covestor Ltd Has $57,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

