Covestor Ltd Has $69,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $5,031,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 155,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

