Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,738,000 after purchasing an additional 425,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,122,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,822,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FOX by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in FOX by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 702,561 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Co. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $55.00.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

