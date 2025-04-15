Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $172.99 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

