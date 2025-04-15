Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.95). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.38) earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

