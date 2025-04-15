Covestor Ltd Reduces Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ooma were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ooma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 187,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Up 1.7 %

OOMA stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

