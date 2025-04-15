Covestor Ltd Sells 2,291 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $8,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

