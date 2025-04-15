Covestor Ltd Sells 616 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BOX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after buying an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,463,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,508,623.72. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,178,806.96. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

