Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,189,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,598 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $180,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $144,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Crane by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crane by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,246,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CR opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

