CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after acquiring an additional 534,561 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

