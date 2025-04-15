CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 4,989 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

