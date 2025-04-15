CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 9,556 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 486,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $144.49. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

