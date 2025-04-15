CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,531 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 755.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 488,181 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

