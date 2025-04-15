CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,436,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $405.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.62 and its 200 day moving average is $429.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

