CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 383 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

