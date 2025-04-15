CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 48.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Amgen Stock Up 2.8 %

AMGN opened at $293.92 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

