CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

