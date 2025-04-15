CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.