CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AGG stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.