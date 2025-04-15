Critical Comparison: Bloom Energy (BE) vs. Its Competitors

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bloom Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.47 billion -$302.12 million -89.35 Bloom Energy Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bloom Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bloom Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 2 9 9 2 2.50 Bloom Energy Competitors 94 602 844 36 2.52

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $23.92, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -10.29% -20.32% -3.94% Bloom Energy Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Summary

Bloom Energy beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

