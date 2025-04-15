Critical Comparison: Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) & Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -143.17% -271.06% -64.01% Airship AI 64.71% -76.44% 309.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Airship AI 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Duos Technologies Group and Airship AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.74%. Airship AI has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airship AI is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Airship AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $7.28 million 7.71 -$11.24 million ($1.40) -3.48 Airship AI $23.05 million 5.29 $16.37 million ($2.68) -1.43

Airship AI has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airship AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airship AI beats Duos Technologies Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

