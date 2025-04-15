CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in March

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
CSL Stock Performance
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
