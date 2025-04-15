Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $407.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $288.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.97 and its 200 day moving average is $346.72. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

