Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Danakali Stock Up 55.6 %

Shares of Danakali stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 70,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,136. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

