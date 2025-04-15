Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Danakali Stock Up 55.6 %
Shares of Danakali stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 70,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,136. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
