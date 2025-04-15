Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Datatec Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
