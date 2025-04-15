De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 131.57 ($1.74). 51,964,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,925% from the average session volume of 1,290,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).

De La Rue Trading Up 17.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.39.

De La Rue Company Profile

