Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 141,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 139,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

