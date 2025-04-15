Delaney Dennis R Buys 490 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.