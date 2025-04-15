Delaney Dennis R Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $495.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

