DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, an increase of 577.9% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 775,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. DENSO has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.99.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DENSO to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

