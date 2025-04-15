DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Hold” Rating

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DENSO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNZOY opened at $11.62 on Monday. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

