DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 176,378 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,218,000 after acquiring an additional 348,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,404 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

