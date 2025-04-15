Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Up 859.3% in March

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,270,000 shares, a growth of 859.3% from the March 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 468.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Stock Up 5.5 %

Digital Ally stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

