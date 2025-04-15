Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,938 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $71,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

