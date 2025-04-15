Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Up 189.9% in March

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,100 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the March 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Direct Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Stock Up 6.1 %
Direct Digital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 92,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 6.63. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $9.91.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Featured Articles
