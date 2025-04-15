Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Up 189.9% in March

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,100 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the March 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 92,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 6.63. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

