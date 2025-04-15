Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – April 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Texas Instruments, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders through regular dividend payments. These stocks are often attractive to income-focused investors who seek both the potential for capital appreciation and a steady stream of income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,862,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $9.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.60. 21,101,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.36. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

