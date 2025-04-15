Dodge & Cox Acquires 353,749 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,440,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the period. GSK accounts for 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,314,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.