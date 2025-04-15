Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,019,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

