Dodge & Cox Buys 15,900 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetEase were worth $236,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NetEase Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

