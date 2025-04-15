Dodge & Cox Has $1.23 Billion Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,616,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,226,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.