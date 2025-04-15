Dodge & Cox Has $5.15 Billion Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,491,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,487 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 3.0% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,148,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

