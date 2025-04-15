Dodge & Cox Has $650.09 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $650,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,382 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 84.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $66,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

